Power generation of Tarbela dam reduced to 2,220 megawatts

Power generation of Tarbela dam Monday reduced to 2,220 megawatts while the water level of the reservoir after a slight increase reached 1,464.58 feet. According to the Tarbela Dam officials, today the water inflow increased to 221,000 cusecs feet due to monsoon heavy downpour while the outflow was 135,000 and the water level of the reservoir remained 1,464.58 feet. Today 14 power generation plants out of 17 have produced only 2,220 megawatts of electricity while the plants were working with low capacity and three of them were shut down. It was also disclosed that today 800 cusecs of water were released for Pehur High-Level Canal (PHLC) to supply water, some areas of KPK for irrigation. Water inflow in the dam also increased during the last few days owing to the snow and glaciers melting caused by the scorching heat and heavy downpour in the Hazara division, water level in the Tarbaila dam reservoir would increase and it would also raise the power generation of the dam.













