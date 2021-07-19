Japan to implement 7 new Japanese TCP in Pakistan

The government of Japan has decided to implement seven new Japanese technical cooperation programs in Pakistan to cater the social needs and assist capacity building for growing industries at the federal and provincial level. Including these seven programs, the Japanese government will implement a total of 25 technical cooperation programs in Pakistan in fiscal year 2021. The new Japanese technical cooperation programs, starting in fiscal year 2021, include the projects and dispatch of experts for improvement in health, education, agriculture, gender and information technology sectors and would be implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) over the period of around three years. The programs cover areas such as (1) strengthening care for mothers, newborn and child health in KP, (2) dispatching Education Policy Advisor to Sindh, (3) strengthening of community engagement and educational practices for better retention in Sindh, (4) providing technical support for livestock genetic improvement in Sindh, (5) coaching trout farming technology in KP, (6) promoting survivor-centered approach in gender-based violence in Punjab and (7) dispatching Technical Advisor for ICT industry development in Pakistan.













