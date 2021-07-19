Pakistan should export high-quality aquatic products

Pakistan should quickly change the pattern of exporting a large number of raw materials of aquatic products and take the road of exporting high-quality aquatic products with high added value. It would help improve the international market competitiveness of aquatic products and earn more foreign exchange. This was stated by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute on Monday. Pakistan’s coastline is about 980 km long, bifurcated in two parts, Sindh Coast and Makran Coast. The Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Pakistan covers an area of about 240,000 square kilometers. The above waters are rich in aquatic products resources, but now Pakistan’s aquatic products did not occupy an important position in its export commodities. The important reason is that aquatic products enterprises in Pakistan have not realized the extreme importance of developing the huge potential of added value of aquatic products, he said in an article published by China Economic Net (CEN).













