Output of LCVs goes up 63.21pc in 11 months

The production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) witnessed 63.21 percent increase during the first eleven months of the financial year 2020-21 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year.

There were 18,059 LCVs manufactured during July-May (2020-21) as compared to the production of 11,065 LCVs manufactured during July-May (2019-20), which shows a growth of 63.21 percent, according to official data revealed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the period under review, the production of cars and jeeps also increased by 55.29 percent as it surge from 92,587 units previous year to 143,781 units during 11 months of FY 2020-21.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review rose by 40.59 percent by going up from the output of 1,623,180 units last year to 2,282,007 units. Meanwhile, the production of trucks also increased from 2,732 units in the previous year to 3,215 units in FY 2020-21, showing a growth of 17.68 percent while the production of buses rose by 10.39 percent, by going up from 462 units to 510 units.

The production of LCVs rose from 57 units in May 2020 to 1,995 units in May 2021.

The production of jeeps and cars also increased by 1935 percent by going up from 669 units in May 2020 to 13,617 in May 2021 while the production of motorcycles also increased by 229.75 percent from the output of 59,489 units to 196,164 units.

Similarly, 28 units of buses and 413 units of trucks were manufactured during May 2021.