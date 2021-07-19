KATI urges PM to reverse POL prices

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) president Saleem-uz-Zaman has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to reverse the recent rise in the prices of petroleum products.

KATI chief said the recent increase in prices of petroleum products would raise the cost of production as well, which will, as a result, raise the prices and fuel inflation.

KATI president added that the recent increase would affect not only industrialists but also ordinary people. He said the crisis caused by Covid-19 had affected industries and businesses and people were already under economic pressure. The most needed step in such a situation is to provide maximum relief to the people and not aggravate their plight. KATI president urged to set up a comprehensive system at the government level to control industries’ production cost and inflation.

Saleem said the government should widen the tax net, including new taxpayers, instead of increasing petrol and other oil products prices to achieve the target of Petroleum Development Levy. He said the increase in petrol prices would also increase the costs of electricity and food items.