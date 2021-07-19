The voice of Ali Raza, in the most revealing interview

“TWO ROADS DIVERGED IN A WOOD,

AND I TOOK THE ONE LESS TRAVELED BY,

AND THAT HAS MADE ALL THE DIFFERENCE.

ROBERT FROST”

Webdesk: I am starting my story at this very second. Everyone has a past, some people leave good memories and some people go otherwise. I didn’t, I have learned from my past, I am here to make sure that it remains where it should be. It takes a lot of relentless determination not to give up. One always has to think that whatever he or she is striving for, that surely comes from within. You have to think you are capable of it, but I don’t think of it as a curse that I have to go somewhere and perform, somewhere I do not want to go. That’s my job, my passion, my talent, to force myself into uncomfortable areas in my heart and soul.

My work right now, is not my job. Jobs are not ‘jobs’ nor are they simply a means to a paycheque. They absorb us and challenge us. They offer fulfilment. I enjoy my singing because it clarifies a sense of possibility.

From now on I am not going to be a product of my highest wishes. It is not a question of making someone or something wrong. It is simply a decision to change the the present reality into who I am and who I choose to be.

My journey starts from what my manager Mino Nasir has taught me, about Sufism: a journey to God, by God , with God.

I’m actually announcing and demonstrating who I am. I am on a path, and I have by no means even close to my destination.

The difference between the me yesterday and the me now. I now by the Grace of Allah have a professional team, my official manager Mino Nasir and Sir Kazam Sahib as my mentor and promoter.

A lot of strength from my friends, most of all confidence in my self. Now I know my path and journey.

I am going home, back to the full awareness of the inner voice inside of the supreme power inside me. Nothing can stop me. Allah has promised. And I now my journey begins.