Pakistan welcomes joint statement issued at Intra-Afghan negotiations

Pakistan welcomes the ongoing engagement between the two Afghan sides in Doha. The joint statement issued at the conclusion of the two-day talks in Doha, is a positive development.

Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement through Afghan-owned and Afghan-led Process is the only way forward.

Pakistan hopes that the Afghan sides would continue their engagement in future in a meaningful manner. This will help in reduction of violence, weaken the hands of spoilers and pave the way for establishment of lasting peace in Afghanistan.