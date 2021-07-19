New opportunities after Amazon includes Pakistan in seller list: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood has said the Amazon Electronic Platform of the USA has included Pakistan in its sellers’ list, which would open up new opportunities for Pakistanis, particularly for the start-ups and youth with limited financial resources.

He was addressing a ceremony held to give away certificates to 20-member first batch of students, who completed training for registration with Amazon and launching online businesses by E-Commerce experts.

Asadullah of E-commerce said that he had started his business from his drawing room through E-commerce immediately after his arrival from abroad in 2015. He said that at that time the share of online business was quite negligible.

He said that he started business with limited financial resources but now his turnover is around Rs 3.5 million, which is expected to jump to five million. He said that it is an opportunity for Pakistan to expand its exports as we could sell our T-shirt of Rs 400 at a hefty price of Rs 3,000.

Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam, Ms Nighat Shahid, Sheikh Abrar and other participants also took part in the question answer session. Later, Asadullah presented shields to Chaudhry Talat Mahmood and Ayub Aslam Manj.