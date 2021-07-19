Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi expecting second child

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are expecting their second child. When Angad was diagnosed with COVID-19, the Bollywood actress claimed she was pregnant.

Neha revealed, “Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets COVID-19 and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she said.

“The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it and why and how the mind and body react to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admitted the actress.

The actress is due in October.

She and Angad Bedi are more cautious this time as compared to her first pregnancy.