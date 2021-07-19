Umar Sharif takes wife to court over property dispute

Pakistani actor and comedian Umar Sharif, recently petitioned the Sindh High Court to prevent his third wife from selling his personal property.

The actor suffers from amnesia, and his lawyer claims that after his diagnosis in 2020, his wife signed an official gift deed and decided to proceed with the sale without his permission.

A notice has been issued in relation to the case, with a deadline of August 10th.

The apartment in question was a personal investment made by the actor with the help of a bank loan in 2016

The apartment is now valued over Rs 11 crore.