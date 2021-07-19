Hub Dam water level rises to 334 feet

The water level in Hub Dam reservoir has surged by five feet in the ongoing spell of rains in Karachi and adjoining areas said the water board spokesperson on Monday.

According to a representative for the Karachi Water Board, the water level in the dam has risen to 334 feet as a result of the rain.

When the reservoir’s water level hits 339 feet, the reservoir’s spillway will be opened.

The increase in water level of the reservoir will improve the water supply in Orangi, Baldia and other adjacent areas in Karachi’s District West, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from the Dam.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, was also filled to its maximum capacity after torrential rains in last year.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet of water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.