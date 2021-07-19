Firdous Ashiq Awan to resign as SACM to take part in elections

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has decided to quit her position as the special assistant to Punjab CM.

Sources divulged on Monday that the special assistant to Punjab CM, Ms Awan will resign from her post as she wants to take part in the Sialkot by-election in PP-38.

The PP-38 seat fell vacant after the demise of PML (N) MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani. The by-poll is scheduled to be held on July 28.

The PTI awarded ticket to Ahsan Saleem Baryar who is the son of PML-Q Punjab senior vice president Saleem Baryar. Firdous Ashiq Awan handed over the PTI ticket to Mr Ahsan Baryar in Islamabad last month.

The PML-N has fielded Tariq Subhani, the younger brother of deceased MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani. A total of 18 candidates are contesting in the polls.