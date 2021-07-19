Number of active cases rises more than 48,850

ISLAMABAD: 30 people have died in the country as a result of the global coronavirus outbreak, with 2,452 new cases reported.

The number of active cases which have been recorded is 48,850 and is rapidly approaching 50,000.

According to the National Command and Operation’s daily data sheet on coronavirus in the last 24 hours, 49,503 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country, 2,452 of them were found to be positive.

The positivity rate is now at 4.95 percent.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country has risen to 22,811, with a total of 991,727 cases.

Sindh had the most deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by Punjab.

In the last 24 hours , twenty-one people died on ventilators out of a total of thirty.

Sindh has 19,655 active cases, Punjab 17,178, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,168, Islamabad Capital Territory 1,916, Balochistan 1,962, Gilgit-Baltistan 612,1,012 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7,168.

NCOC’s daily stats show that 903 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries in Pakistan to 920,066. There is no patient on the vent in Balochistan.