NBP, Golootlo announce winners for Spend & Win Campaign

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held the final round of lucky draw for its Debit Card Spend & Win Campaign. The campaign sponsored by Golootlo lasted three months and was based on card activation and usage of PKR. Two thousand or more at any merchant. The activity aimed to encourage NBP account holders to adopt digital banking in their daily lives. Winners were decided through lucky draws, whereas prizes worth millions of rupees, including cars, motorcycles, gold coins, and smartphones, were announced.

The lucky draw event was attended by NBP senior management, including Mr. Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, SEVP/Chief Digital Officer, Mr. Tauqir Mazhar SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking, and Mr. Faisal Ahmed, SEVP/ Group Chief Consumer Assets Group. Also in attendance were Mr. Fahad Mahmood, CEO Golootlo and Mr. Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager UnionPay International, and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, SEVP/Chief Digital Officer, stated that NBP Digital Banking has come a long way, and the product suite is at par with leading banks of the country. NBP customers have a wide variety of digital channels available, including EMV/Contactless PayPak and UnionPay International Debit Cards, large ATMs footprint of over 1,300 ATMs, mobile banking app, internet banking, and Pay2CNIC.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Tauqir Mazhar SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking Group at NBP said, “the partnership between NBP and GoLootlo is yet another testament to our innovative approach to facilitate our customers. We congratulate all the lucky winners and thank all the cardholders for participating in the campaign.”

Speaking on the partnership with NBP, the CEO of Golootlo, Fahad Mahmood, said, “It is exciting to partner with the largest national bank of Pakistan. Through this collaboration, we have driven transactions on the Bank’s UnionPay and PayPak Debit Cards.” “Golootlo is Pakistan’s first and largest discount platform, with offers at over 18,000 merchants across Pakistan. He said that the exciting Golootlo-funded prizes for the lucky draw are bound to spur a spike in transactions on NBP’s debit card portfolio,” he further added.