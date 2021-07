Admin, PESCO join hands against power theft

District administration Peshawar and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sunday joined hands against power theft to provide relief to people in load shedding during Eidul Azha. In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Dr Ihtesham-ul-Haq along with Executive Engineer (XEN) Niaz Mohammad and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Mohammad Azhar conducted raids against power pilferers and removed over 130 direct connections. Further action would also be taken against them. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood has directed crackdown on Kunda mafia and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard. He vowed that those involved in power pilferages would be sent to jail.