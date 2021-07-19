Ruud crushes Coria in Bastad final

BASTAD: Norway’s Casper Ruud, ranked 16th in the world, won the ATP Bastad tournament in Sweden on Sunday, beating Argentina’s Federico Coria, ranked 77th. Ruud, seeded No. 1, beat Coria 6-3, 6-3 after winning in the semis against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena. He did not drop a set in the tournament It was the third ATP tournament win for the 22-year-old Ruud, following wins in Buenos Aires in 2020 and Geneva in May. He has also reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Munich and Madrid this year. Coria was competing in his first top-level final. While Coria has been selected for the Argentina team for the Olympic tennis, Ruud has withdrawn from Tokyo.













