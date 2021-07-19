People suffering due to PTI govt’s ‘incompetence’, ‘greed’: Shehbaz

PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the masses have to face problems of electricity and gas load shedding because of PTI’s ‘incompetence and greed for money’, a private TV channel reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Shehbaz expressed concern over disruption in supply of gas to industries and the CNG sector and said that it is indeed a ‘bad news’ for the nation. He said the ‘never-ending problem’ of electricity and gas load shedding has been going on for the last few months, which is a sign of mismanagement on part of the government.

He said that the government’s claim that the PML-N had produced more electricity than required during its tenure has been proven false, adding that time has shown how the PML-N had increased the power generation capacity keeping in view the needs of the country.

Last week, Shehbaz had said that the PTI-led government had subjected the masses to the curse of electricity load shedding. “There can be no greater crime than this,” Shahbaz had said while addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other PML-N leaders. “When in power, the PML-N took measures to completely eliminate the problem of electricity load-shedding. As against that, the entire nation has been subjected to the curse of load-shedding by the PTI once again,” he had said. “There can be no greater crime than this.”