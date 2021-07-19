Delta variant on rise as Covid positivity hits 23% in Karachi

The Covid-19 positivity ratio in the port city has reached 23% due to the presence of the Delta variant, a private TV channel reported on Sunday, citing data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS).

According to the report, out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them. Health experts say that if the cases continue to increase, the death toll in the country is also likely to get higher. Health authorities say that owing to the Delta variant, the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing, so much so that hospitals are on the verge of reaching capacity.

For residents of Sindh, traveling in passenger coaches or accessing cattle markets or checking into hotels has been allowed only on one condition: they must get vaccinated. The Sindh Home Ministry has issued fresh directives in light of the growing cases of the infection in Sindh and Karachi. People who wish to partake in outdoor wedding functions will also have to get themselves vaccinated, as per the fresh directives of the home ministry.

Pakistan on Sunday morning reported 2,607 cases of coronavirus in a single day, as per statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The country’s nerve centre in the fight against Covid-19 said that close to 48,816 people were tested for the infection on Saturday out of which 2,603 turned out to be positive.

The country also reported 21 deaths from the infection on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan since the pandemic began has risen to 989,275, while the number of active cases in the country has increased to 47,331. As far as the recoveries are concerned, 919,163 people have recovered from the infection in total, while 22,781 have succumbed to the virus.

Authorities in Gujranwala on Sunday summoned the Pakistan Army to help them implement SOPs to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The authorities will first issue warnings and if they are not heeded to, will register cases against individuals that violate SOPs.