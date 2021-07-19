Modi ensured Pakistan stays on FATF grey list: Indian FM

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Modi government ensured that Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to Indian media reports, Indian FM Jaishankar while addressing a training program on foreign policy of Modi government accepted that “it was due to the Modi government’s efforts that Pakistan was retained on the FATF grey list”. “Due to us, Pakistan is under the lens of the FATF and it was kept in the grey list,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by Indian media.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had last month announced that Pakistan will remain on its grey list till October 2021. The terror financing watchdog had lauded the country’s significant progress in implementing 26 of the 27 action items in the 2018 action plan.