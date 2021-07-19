Qureshi visits injured Chinese nationals at CMH Rawalpindi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong on Sunday paid a visit to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi to inquire about the health of the Chinese nationals injured during the Dasu incident. According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, the foreign minister wished the injured individuals a speedy recovery. Qureshi assured the injured Chinese nationals that the government of Pakistan is ready to provide all-out support and medical care to them. Ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan will continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together, per the statement.













