AJK election: Bilawal to join campaign on third day of Eid

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would join the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election campaign on the third day of Eid ul Adha after concluding his United States (US) trip, it was learnt on Sunday. Sources privy to the details of Bilawal Bhutto’s schedule, the PPP chairman would begin the third phase of his election campaign in the AJK from July 23. “Bilawal Bhutto will attend two public gatherings in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on July 23,” sources said, adding that the first gathering would be in Bagh and the other in Muzaffarabad. Bilawal Bhutto will spend the entire election day on July 25 in the AJK and will also visit polling stations to witness the polling process, the sources said. Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari has been leading the election campaign of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the absence of Bilawal Bhutto due to his US visit. It is pertinent to mention here that the election campaign is in full swing in the region as the polling day nears with Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also visiting the AJK and addressing multiple rallies in a day to woo their voters.













