KP CM suspends hospital MS, excise officials during surprise visit

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday paid a surprise visit to various government offices in Mardan and Malakand districts without any protocol.

During the visit to Shergarh, the chief minister suspended the entire staff of an excise check post for showing negligence in duties. When the chief minister arrived at the check post, the entire staff was taking rest in their rooms instead of checking vehicles on the road.

He also expressed his displeasure over poor cleanliness situation in Mardan and issued warning to the Tehsil Municipal Committee.

The CM also visited various sections of Dargai hospital and inspected various health facilities and cleanliness situation. Expressing his dissatisfaction over the cleanliness situation, he suspended the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Dargai Hospital and issued a warning to other staffers.

He also sought an explanation from the Malakand deputy commissioner and district health officer over the poor hygienic conditions in the hospital. The chief minister also suspended traffic in-charge of Sakhakot and other staff over the traffic situation.

He said the government servants were paid for performing duties and warned that strict action would be taken against those officials showing negligence in their duties. He said the government officials should work hard with honesty to facilitate people.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) represented the aspiration of people and no compromise would be made on the provision of better services and directed all departments to show performance.