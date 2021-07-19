118 per cent increase in health budget in three years: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector by increasing the health budget by 118% over the past three years.

In a statement on Saturday, the chief minister said the health reforms aimed to provide the best and quality healthcare facilities to the people in the public sector hospitals. Buzdar stated that Rs369 billion has been allocated for the health sector in the current financial year while Rs1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

He claimed that Universal Health Insurance Programme was the flagship programme of the PTI government which would provide free of cost treatment to every citizen. He said that every family would be able to access standard treatment facilities up to Rs720,000 per year free of cost.

He said that the health insurance programme has been launched in DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions and by the end of this year 110 million people of the province would have access to free medical treatment.

GULAB DEVI UNDERPASS AND LAHORE BRIDGE EXPANSION: On the special instruction of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the government has started work on projects worth billions of rupees to provide relief to the people of Lahore, said a statement by the CM House. According to the statement, CM Buzdar will lay the foundation stone of Gulab Devi Underpass and Lahore Bridge expansion projects on Sunday. The CM will be briefed by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general about the projects.

Buzdar said that work has been started on mega projects for the development of Lahore. “The self-exhibitory projects of the former rulers became a burden on the national exchequer and the needs and the preferences of the people were ignored in the previous regimes,” Buzdar said, adding that projects of the former rulers turned out to be “white elephants”.

Buzdar said that the incumbent government has started projects keeping in view the needs of the citizens of Lahore and for the “first time neglected areas of Lahore has been included in the development journey”. He assured that record development works will be completed in Lahore city in the next two years.

MUMTAZ BHUTTO DEMISE: CM Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former Sindh governor and chief minister Mumtaz Ali Bhutto. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family members. In his condolence message, Usman Buzdar prayed for courage and strength for the bereaved family.