Shahnawaz Bhutto’s 36th anniversary observed

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists and leaders observed the 36th death anniversary of Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto here on Sunday. They recited verses from the Holy book and prayed for the eternal peace for the departed soul.

MNA Khursheed Junejo, Arshad Shah Rashdi, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Maulana Abdul Rashid Qureshi and other workers took part in the Quran Khuwani which was held at the Bhutto House.

They paid rich tributes to Shahnawaz Bhutto and said that he fought against military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq for the restoration of democracy in the country and laid down his life for the very same cause. They vowed to follow in his footsteps to strengthen democracy in Pakistan.

Later, the same participants took out a rally from the Bhutto House against Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur who called PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a “traitor”. The protesters were holding party flags, black flags and shouted slogans against Gandapur.

When they reached Sadar Kalar Chowk, they burnt the effigy of Gandapur. They said that “derogatory language” used by Gandapur against the PPP leader was intolerable.

They said Bhutto gave Pakistan its constitution and strengthened democracy. Bhutto also united 38 Muslim countries and made Pakistan an atomic state, they said, calling out Gandapur for his ignorant remarks. They said people like Gandapur should feel ashamed for using such language against leaders who “served the country tirelessly”. They demanded that Gandapur should tender an apology and resign from the cabinet for making “abusive remarks”.