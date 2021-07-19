Sindh opp leader demands operation against criminals

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has demanded the demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching a massive operation against bandits, criminals and outlaws in Sindh by deploying Rangers personnel in the entire province to provide the safety and security to the people of Sindh.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon on Sunday, he alleged that the Sindh government had miserably failed to control law and order situation in the entire province. He said that due to poor performance of police officials including their head, Mr Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, no concerted efforts were being made to launch the effective operation to get rid of them forever.

Haleem Adil said that the criminals operating both in Kacha/ riverine and in posh areas of the province had been left unbridled to create law and order situation in every part of the province. He said that criminals of both types had joined their hands and were killing, abducting and robbing the people everywhere in Sindh. “Sindh government despite spending the huge amount of over Rs 878 billion during past 13 years has miserably failed to protect the lives and properties of the people ” he said and added that nobody was feeling safe and secure when the outlaws both sitting in riverine areas and in parliaments were roaming freely and only personnel of Rangers could exterminate them through a massive operation in the all the troubled areas.

The Central Vice President of PTI alleged that it would be next to impossible under the given situations to provide the security to the people of the province when the criminals were being harboured by those sitting in parliaments and enjoying perks, power and privileges. Those people were abetting the criminals from kacha areas, he said adding when some police officials like Nasir Aftab, AD Khawaja and others tried to bring improvement in the police department they were forced to get themselves transferred from Sindh.

He that cops of the Special Security Unit (SSU) instead of being posted at the sensitive and troubled areas, had been posted at the Bilawal House to look after and guard the livestock of the royal family of Sindh.

The opposition leader in Sindh Assembly said that the Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed soon after killing nine innocent people of Chachar clan, had offered support to the high-ups of the Sindh government to launch the joint operation in the troubled areas against such gangs but PPP rulers showed no interest. He also expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, where according to him, crime rate had increased manifold as compared to Lahore in a year. The PTI leader said that as many as 22,295 robberies had been committed in various areas of Karachi only this year so far and the incidents of the mugging, thefts and the street crimes were on the steep rise. He alleged that people would continue to suffer such worst conditions until IG Mushtaq Mehar was not transferred and replaced with an honest and efficient officer in the province.

Adil that high-ups of the Sindh government had crossed all the limits of committing the atrocities on their political rivals by using police officers. He said PPP rulers killed the manager of PTI leader Abdul Ghaffar Dharajo and then got him arrested in Naushero Feroze, attacked the houses of veteran politician Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi and got his agriculture land occupied. He said that police force from 18 districts was used against Ali Gohar Mehar to prevent him from organizing the community event in Ghotki district a few months back. “Such incidents are proof enough that PPP rulers have turned Sindh am into a living hell for their political opponents,” he said. He said that the political forces, having been fed up with the unabated atrocities being committed on them, were now trying to get rid of the most corrupt people imposed on Sindh. He said that PTI leaders and workers were being targeted in every district of Sindh.