Don’t enroll in unauthorised BA and MA programmes, HEC tells students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has advised the students not to waste their time and money by enrolling in unauthorised degree programmes, such as two-year BA/BSc (Bachelors) or MA/MSc (Masters) which have been phased out due to quality concerns.

According to an official of the HEC, one or two universities have announced admission to unauthorised BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes that would earn money for the university at the expense of students’ future. These discarded degrees would not enable students to apply for jobs or further education.

The decision to phase out BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes and replace them with a single, composite four-year degree was taken in 2004; however, universities were allowed to continue both systems during a transition period.

In 2011, the associate degree (AD) was announced as an alternative to the BA/BSC degree. An associate degree is equivalent to 14 years schooling and entitles graduates to get admission in the 5th semester of respective BS programmes after fulfilling the admission requirement of a university.

In 2016, the transition period was concluded and a final decision was made to stop admissions in BA/BSc programmes on December 31, 2018, and in MA/MSc programme on December 31, 2020.

The official source revealed that it was also decided that the last BA/BSc exam would be taken in 2020 and that the admission to the last batch of MA/MSc would take place before December 31, 2020. These decisions were confirmed in 2017, and again in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

However, due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus, universities were given a grace period of three months to conclude the final BA/BSc exams before March 31, 2021.

Similarly, the deadline for admission to the final batch of the MA/MSc programmes was extended to March 31, 2021, so that the final batch of BA/BSc students could apply for admission.

In addition, holders of BA/BSc degrees were allowed to apply for admission in the third year or 5th semester of the BS programme, subject to the completion of a bridging semester or any additional course requirements that the university may impose.

Any student who has missed the deadline to get admission to the MA/MSc programmes can apply instead for admission to the third year (5th semester) of the BS programme, which is a far better option.

Fresh students can be admitted either directly into the 4-year BS programme, or in the 2-year Associate Degree Programmes, offered through recognised campuses, constituent and affiliated colleges in place of the old BA/BSc programmes.

In case of admission in illegal and phased-out programmes, the students will end up bearing all risks and costs or any associated loss incurred. HEC cannot recognise degrees of students who enrolled in the conventional BA/BSc programmes after December 31, 2018, and in MA/MSC after March 31, 2021, the source added.

Earlier this month, the HEC had clarified that all news items circulating in the press and electronic media regarding deferment of the four-year undergraduate and two-year associate degree programmes by HEC, published in the context of the Vice Chancellors’ Committee Meeting held on July 2 were misleading and incorrect.

In a statement, the HEC had said that both the programmes were intact and would continue as usual.

The enforcement of the policy prescribed in the HEC’s notification dated July 11, 2019, regarding “Transition from BA/BSc Programme to Associate Degree Programmes: Phasing Out of MA/MSc Programmes” shall continue in letter and spirit.