CAA responds to Haleem’s query about Sindh CM’s plane

Responding to the letter written by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has told him on Sunday that the plane carrying Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had to make a landing near Multan after it developed a technical fault.

CAA Additional Director Operation Iftikhar Ahmed wrote in response to Haleem’s letter that the plane, with 10 people, including chief minister, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, on board, left Karachi for Islamabad on July 4. “When the plane was near south-western Multan, it suddenly developed a technical fault. Captain of the plane informed authorities at Multan airport about the fault and sought permission for the landing which was granted,” CAA official told opposition leader.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, had on July 6, 2021 written a letter to the high-ups of the CAA, seeking an inquiry into the alleged misuse of the aircraft which landed at Multan airport with Bilawal Bhutto on board.

Sheikh wrote, “You are requested to kindly provide information regarding the plane and the names of those, who were boarding since their plane is government property and can only be used by Chief Minister Sindh, Governor or any eligible dignitary as per the rules and regulations” he added.

He had said that being a responsible law-abiding citizen, a lawmaker and leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly it was his right to inquire about its usage by a person, who according to him, was not entitled. He had said that it was a sheer unlawful act and misuse of government property.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, PTI leader and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, while bashing PPP government in Sindh for destroying Karachi during the last 13 years, said he would go to the court to block the appointment of PPP’s Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator.

Not only that, Sheikh added, we also want Rangers to take over the province given dismal performance by the PPP government.

Accusing the Sindh government of targeting him and other PTI leaders in the province, he made it clear that the party could not be intimidated through such tactics.