Victims of Gool massacre still await justice

The Jammu-based freedom-loving organizations, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association have said that the family of 14 Kashmiris martyred in Gool incident has been waiting for justice despite the passage of eight years. According to Kashmir Media Service, on this day in 2013, the Indian troops had martyred 14 innocent citizens for raising voice against the desecration of holy Qura’an in Gool, Ramban district. Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, Vice Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Imran and Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association, Khalid Shabbir in a joint statement in Islamabad appealed to United Nations and other global organizations to help provide justice to the innocent Kashmiris and take notice of Indian state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.













