FM, Chinese ambassador inquire after health of Chinese nationals

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong Sunday visited CMH here to inquire after the well-being of Chinese nationals, injured in the Dasu incident.

They also wished them a speedy recovery.

The foreign minister assured the injured Chinese nationals of all-out support and medical care.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the treatment given to them and the recovery being made by the injured Chinese nationals.

“Our projects will be completed soon,” he further added.

On the occasion, ambassador Nong Rong said that China and Pakistan would continue to cooperate more closely to face any challenges together.

Earlier on arrival, Major General Muhammad Aleem, Commandant CMH apprised the visiting dignitaries of the medical care being provided to the injured.