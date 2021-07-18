The winners at the Cannes film festival

The Cannes film festival ended Saturday in the south of France with the awarding of its top prize, the Palme d’Or. Here is a list of the main winners: – Palme d’Or: Julia Ducournau for “Titane” (France) – Grand Prix: Shared by Ashgar Farhadi for “A Hero” (Iran) and Juho Kuosmanen for “Compartment No.6” (Finland) – Best director: Leos Carax “Annette” (France) – Best actress: Renate Reinsve for “Worst Person in the World” (Norway) – Best actor: Caleb Landry Jones for “Nitram” (US) – Best screenplay: Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamasa Oe for “Drive My Car” (Japan) Jury prize: Shared by Nadav Lapid for “Ahed’s Knee” (Israel) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul for “Memoria” (Thailand) Best first film: Antoneta Kusijanovic for “Murina” (Croatia) Best short film: Hong Kong’s “All The Crows In The World” Tang Yi