Palmolive Naturals holds KheloKricket Khavateen tournament

Palmolive Naturals is proud to sponsor the KheloKricket Khavateen Tournament, held from 8th – 10th July, celebrating Pakistan’s young female players as they put their best foot forward and unite in their love for sports. The KheloKricket Khavateen Tournament provides female amateur cricket players with a platform to showcase their talent and compete in teams, encouraging greater participation in this sport.

Palmolive Naturals, as the principal sponsor of prestigious competitions like the KheloKricket Khavateen Tournament and the KWSA Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship, has established itself as a socially-responsible brand that empowers women to play sports. The Brand takes great pride in playing an active and unwavering role in supporting Pakistani sportswomen as they strive towards great achievements year on year, bringing home tremendous record-breaking accolades and making Pakistan proud.

Striving to overcome many challenges, the KheloKricket Khavateen Tournament aims to counter issues such as very few sporting opportunities, a lack of funding, as well as proper domestic infrastructure, all of which serve as hurdles in Pakistan’s ability to develop a budding women’s cricket community. Giving Pakistan’s talented sportswomen a chance to hone their talent and build their confidence, Palmolive Naturals partnered with KheloKricket this year to support this initiative.

With players mainly ranging from 14-28 years in age, a total of 6 teams took part in this exciting event. There were 6 overs per inning and the tournament spanned over three days, staring on the 8th of July and ending on the 10th of July with the final match.