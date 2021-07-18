Chery gearing up to enter Pakistani market

Recently @Chery Pakistan shared a post on its digital media platforms seeking applications for the potential 3S dealers nationwide. Chery and Jaguar Land Rover Motors jointly invested for the establishment of Chery Jaguar Land Rover Motors Co., Ltd., which is China’s first Sino-British joint venture high-end automobile company. Chery along with its local partner Ghandhara Nissan Ltd., is gearing up to enter into the Pakistan market very soon. Chery Automobile Co., Ltd was founded in 1997 is China’s No.1 passenger car exporter brand from past 18 consecutive years with exports in more than 80 countries and regions. The company has a diversified range of luxurious passenger cars including Arrizo Series of Sedans and Tiggo Series of SUVs. As per reliable sources, Ghandhara Nissan Ltd., has already started modifications into its car assembly plant and the company is most probably planning to launch Chery’s mid and premium range of vehicles by early next year. The current global range of Chery cars is performing well in China and other international markets like Russia, Brazil and Latin America. With an increasing acceptability of Chinese origin cars in Pakistan, the venture might bring fruitful results for Ghandhara Nissan Ltd.













