Pakistan Test players to leave for Barbados on July 26

LAHORE: West Indies-bound Pakistan national team’s Test players will depart for Barbados on July 26 (Monday). The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi today. The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on 22 July before departing for Barbados. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their respective home towns on Monday (July 19). The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on Thursday (July 22). The final round of testing will be conducted on Saturday (July 24) before the player’s departure in the wee hours of Saturday (July 26) to Barbados en-route London. The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12 August.

Test players:

Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.













