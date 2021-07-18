France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

MILAN: Chelsea’s France attacker Olivier Giroud has completed his move to AC Milan, the Italian club announced on Saturday. The 34-year-old World Cup winner underwent a medical on Friday before signing with the Serie A runners-up who return to the Champions League next season after a seven-year absence. “AC Milan are delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea,” the club said in a statement without giving details of the duration which Italian media reported is for two years. “The French striker will be wearing the number 9 jersey.” Chelsea extended Giroud’s contract last month for a year until June 2022, but he preferred a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour with just eight Premier League starts last season. “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart,” Giroud said on Twitter after his medical on Friday. “Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions league have been magnificent.” At AC Milan, Giroud is expected to rotate with Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, who is recovering from knee surgery and remains uncertain for the start of the coming campaign. He joins compatriots Theo Hernandez and Mike Maignan, the new goalkeeper at the Rossoneri, who last won Serie A in 2011.













