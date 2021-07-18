Pakistan score their highest T20I total, equal their sixes record

LAHORE: Pakistan posted their highest total of 232 for 6 in T20Is at Trent Bridge against England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday night. Their previous best was 205 for 3, against the West Indies in Karachi in 2018. This is also the third-highest total by any team against England in T20Is. Pakistan batters hit 12 sixes in their innings which equals the most hit by them in a T20I. They had hit 12 sixes against Bangladesh in 2007. In fact, all the 12 sixes by Pakistan batters were hit after the 11th over in this match. The highest being India’s 14 sixes against Sri Lanka in a T20I in Indore in 2017. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s 150-run partnership is the second-highest stand for Pakistan for any wicket. The same pair had added 197 runs for the first wicket against South Africa in Centurion in April this year. Only one pair — India’s Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma — has stitched two 150-plus-run partnerships in T20Is before Azam and Rizwan. Azam and Rizwan have added three century stands in 12 innings together and are just one short of equaling the record for most century stands by any pair in T20Is. Dhawan and Sharma, and Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson have each added four century stands in T20Is.

England batsman Liam Livingstone took 17 balls to reach his fifty, the fastest by an England batter in T20Is. Livingstone’s 42-ball hundred equals the third-fastest T20I hundred in matches between full-member nations. Livingstone hit nine sixes in his innings, the most by an England batter in T20Is. The previous best by an England batter was seven, hit by Eoin Morgan — on four different occasions — Ravi Bopara and Jason Roy.













