No arrest on basis of FIR alone allowed in Sindh now

The provincial cabinet on the recommendation of IG Police has approved an amendment in Rule 26 of Police Rules 1934 envisioning to stop police officers from making arrest of a person merely on account of registration of First Information Report (FIR).

It was approved in cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Saturday. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, Chief Secretary, Chairperson P&D and concerned officers.

Now after amendment, it provides for police officers to collect credible evidence of involvement of the accused in that crime and seek approval from the senior police officer beforehand. This amendment would stop police from making unnecessary arrests of people.

Besides, the meeting took important decisions which include handing over of four KMC hospitals to the Health Department and procurement of security featured Petro-reflective number plates for vehicles and reduced cotton fee from Rs 20 to Rs10 per 100 kg.

Briefing about the outlay of development budget 2021-22, the cabinet was told that it has been pitched at Rs 329.02 billion which includes Rs 222.50 billion provincial Annual development Programme, Rs 30 billion provincial ADP, Rs 71.16 billion Foreign Project Assistance and Rs 5.36 federal PSDP grants.

The Chief Minister said that in the first quarter of the new financial year, 603 schemes of Rs14.098 would be completed, therefore he directed the cabinet members to personally monitor their timely execution. He added that 269 schemes of Rs 19.572 billion schemes would be completed in the second quarter of the financial year and 162 schemes of Rs 42.561 billion would be completed by the end of third quarter.

Shah said that 1669 new schemes for Rs83.716 billion had been launched, therefore the department must focus on them so they could be started well in time and completed accordingly.

The provincial cabinet on the request of the KMC, approved a proposal to take over four healthcare facilities of KMC, Gizri Maternity Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Gazdarabad General Hospital, District South and Landhi Medical Complex District Korangi along with their staff and hand over these to the Sindh Health Department for their efficient operation.