Ladi gang commander killed in police operation

The Punjab Police with the help of the Counter-Terrorism Department killed notorious Ladi gang commander Khuda Baksh alias Khudi in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday. According to RPO Faisal Rana, Khuda Bakhsh and his companions opened fire on police during the search operation carried out by law enforcement agencies in the limits of Kot Mubarak police station. In the exchange of fire, the police officers managed to kill Baksh and Majeed Jindo, the police officer told reporters. Earlier this year, Baksh had posted a video on social media wherein the Ladi gang chopped off the hands, ears, and nose of a person they had kidnapped. In a comment on the operation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar lauded the police and the CTD. He said that ringleader of Ladi gang was “involved in the killing of many innocent people”.













