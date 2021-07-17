Water flow in all main rivers normal

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that the flow of water in all main rivers — Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej — is normal and there is no riverine flood situation in the country.

The FFC report issued on Saturday said that the combined live storage capacity of Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma reservoirs is 4.183 MAF which is 30.95% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF.

It said, yesterday’s trough of strong westerly wave over northern parts of Iran has moved eastwards and lies over northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak seasonal low lies over northern Balochistan. Mild moist current from the Arabian Sea is penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 5,000 feet which is very likely to become strong from Sunday. Yesterday’s upper air circulation over Southern parts of Mumbai (India) has become insignificant.

For the ensuing 24 hours, isolated thunderstorm/rain has been predicted by FFD in Dera Ghazi Khan Division, Sindh, and Balochistan, including upper catchments of all the main rivers.

No significant rainfall events during the past 24 hours has been reported by FFD, Lahore except for Padidan=32 mm, Shaheed Benazirabad=16 mm and Turbat=12 mm.

According to FFD, fairly widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at scattered places, very heavy falls at isolated places and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are expected over upper catchments of Indus, Kabul, Jhelum, and Chenab from Monday to Wednesday.