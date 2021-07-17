Usman Mirza’s physical remand extended in couple assault case

An Islamabad court extended on Saturday the physical remand of Autoland co-owner Usman Mirza and his accomplices in the couple’s harassment case for another three days.

The couple identified Mirza, Farhan, Idris Butt, and Atta-ur-Rehman during the identification parade earlier, the investigation officer told the court.

The officer said that the men are ready to pay back the Rs1.3million they extorted from the couple.

However, during the hearing, Mirza claimed he hadn’t extorted a single penny from the couple, adding that he owns businesses and property worth millions.

The counsel of Mirza and his accomplices asked the court to let them meet their families as Eid is approaching. However, after the investigation officer’s request, the court extended their physical remand. Additional sections, including those of rape and extortion, were added to the FIR against the accused last week after the couple recorded their statements separately under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

According to the police, the couple will be provided protection and legal assistance. Mirza is accused of forcing the woman and the boy to strip naked and shooting her video two months ago, which he had been using to blackmail her. The men used weapons to threaten the couple as they shot their video.