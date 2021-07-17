PM recollects his wonderful experience of visiting Samarkand

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that he had a wonderful experience of visiting Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which was regarded as one of the greatest cities in the world during 15th century. On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century. Visited the tombs of Amir Taimur and Imam Bokhari in this historic city”. The prime minister also tagged a set of pictures along with his tweets. The prime minister had paid a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from July 15-16 to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries. The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara. During his visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.













