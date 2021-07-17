Seven-year jail awarded to accused in child abuse case

The Additional Session Judge, Syed Iftikhar Shah Saturday awarded seven year rigorous imprisonment and rupees one million penalty to a man who was accused of abusing a six-year-old child.

The report of the case was lodged in Chodwaan Police Station on July 7, last year. The court after deliberating various aspects of the case and medical report of the victim, announced the sentence despite that both petitioner and defendant agreed on out of court settlement.

The court also announced six month rigorous imprisonment if the culprit failed to submit penalty of Rs1,000,000.