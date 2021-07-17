Bilawal to celebrate last day of Eid in Kashmir

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has scheduled to spend the third day of Eid-ul-Adha in Kashmir and lead party election campaign rallies. PPP chairman will start the third phase of his party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Bilawal will reach Kashmir on the third day of Eid and attend two scheduled election rallies in Bagh and Muzaffarabad on July 23. The PPP chairman will also supervise the polling process in Azad Kashmir.

Earlier, PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur has urged party workers to stay outside of the polling stations after casting their votes to avoid any rigging or stealing the elections from others or any public inconvenience.

While Bilawal’s sister and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari is also playing a vital role in the AJK elections by campaigning the party candidates holding different corner meetings and rallies on Saturday.