PTI MNA Jayp Parkash Lohano condones Dodo Bheel’s death

MITHI: The team of PTI leaders headed by MNA Jayp Parkash Lohano on Saturday reached village Abab-Jo-Tarr where they condoned the death of Dodo Bheel with his relatives. he PTI leaders during the visit assured the members of the aggrieved family of their full support in their legal fight against the killers of the poor worker.

The PTI MNA, Mr Lohana and other leaders of the party speaking to the media persons during a press conference in Islamkot Press Club alleged that the mining companies had turned the coalfields into a living hell for the local people.

Mr Lohano said that killing of Dodo Bheel and the torture on other detained workers in the torture cell lent credence to the claims that the officials had set up torture cell in the block-2 of Thar coalfields, where the detained workers were tortured for two weeks.

PTI MNA said that officials had setup such torture cells to teach lesson to Thari workers of their minor mistakes.

He said that the officials of the coal mining firm, the SSP Tharparkar , Hassan Sardar Niazi and PPP leaders from Thar were equally responsible for the brutal murder of the worker.

He also lashed out at Mr Niazi, for the brute police force on the peaceful protesters, who were mostly from the Bheel community. He said that during their condolence meeting with relatives they also assured them that they would request high-ups from the Federal government for the financial help of the legal heirs of the victim.

The PTI leaders said that it was very unfortunate that the high-ups of the Sindh government did not form the JIT to probe the death of Mr Bheel and other excesses of the officials of the mining firms in Thar despite the repeated requests by the people of Tharparkar. They said that any move to hush up the murder case would be resisted and challenged in the courts.

He also lauded the role of media persons, who despite threats by SSP and other officials, played their role very professionally and highlighted every aspect of the gory incident. Advocate Lajpat Soorani, Nizamuddin Rahimoon, Advocate Bhagwandas, Khan Sahib Akbar Pali,Mahesh Kumar, Ameen Mohammmad Sangrasi, Gomo Bheel and other PTI leaders were present during the press conference.