Recent terrorist attacks show desperation of terrorists: DG ISPR

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, warned on Saturday that the situation in Afghanistan poses a “danger of terrorist sleeper cells becoming active again.”

Maj Gen Iftikhar made the comments while speaking with a private television news channel.

The Pakistan Army is “keeping a close watch” on the situation in the region, according to a spokesperson for the military’s media wing, and is “playing its part with utmost seriousness” for the success of the Afghan peace process.

“Pakistan has put out every effort in support of the peace process,” he added, adding that Pakistan is “not a guarantor.”

“In the end, the Afghans must determine how to move ahead,” the DG ISPR stated.

When it comes to peace in Afghanistan, he believes Pakistan has the “biggest stake.”

The government has “fought a long and hard battle on terror with exceptional results,” according to Maj Gen Iftikhar.

“As per the vision of (Army leader) General Bajwa, very efficient steps have been implemented,” he added.

He stated that “all unlawful crossing sites have been shut” along the Afghan border, and that army deployment to notified points has been increased.

“Pakistan’s peace heavily depends on peace in Afghanistan,” the DG ISPR said.

He said that as long as Afghanistan is peaceful and stable, “it does not matter who is in power in Kabul”.

Leaders of terror networks sitting in Afghanistan

According to Maj Gen Iftikhar, there have been 150 terrorism incidents in KP and Balochistan, with security forces conducting 7,500 operations in tribal areas and Balochistan.

“In these operations, 42 terrorists have been slain,” he stated, adding, “Many of our own young men and officers have been martyred and wounded.”

The Pak Army is “always ready for the full suppression of hostile forces,” according to the DG ISPR.

He promised that the military would “never let the adversaries of peace and prosperity triumph.”

“We are continuing our operations in full force, and terrorists are fleeing,” he added.

War on terror fought with the help of entire country

According to a military spokesperson, the war against terror has been conducted “with the nation’s backing” for the last 20 years.

“The fight on terror has cost Pakistan billions of dollars,” he added.

Maj Gen Iftikhar went on to say that the military has liberated 46,000 square kilometres of land from terrorist control.

“About 18,000 terrorists were slain across Pakistan,” he claimed, adding that “no-go zones” have been abolished.

All of this, he added, was feasible because of “Raddul Fasaad’s” vision, while emphasising that the use of force is the state’s only prerogative.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that various countries and institutions have recognised Pakistan’s key role in eradicating terrorism.

Border fencing

When asked about the Afghan-Pakistan border fence, he stated that any fences on Pakistan’s side will assist Afghanistan as well.

“The Afghan fence has been dubbed a “peace fence” by the army leader. It will not cause any divisions “According to Maj Gen Iftikhar.

Instead, he claims, it will foster peace and remove misconceptions.

“The instigators of Pakistani instability operate from Afghan soil,” the spokesman said, adding, “We will not allow our territory to be used against us, and we do not expect anybody else to use our land against us.”

India’s ‘huge’ influence in Afghanistan

Maj Gen Iftikhar also discussed India’s role in Afghanistan, claiming that the nation has a “big” impact on the country.

“India spent billions of dollars in Afghanistan to build a solid basis on which to attack Pakistan,” stated the DG ISPR.

He said Pakistan has proof of India’s involvement in Afghanistan, and that a dossier was shared with the world community in November.

“The dossier demonstrates how India utilises Afghan intelligence agencies to revive anti-Pakistan groups like the TTP,” the major general added.

He said that the illegal TTP has 62 camps in Afghanistan.

“The signals coming from India are very clear: they are disappointed,” said Maj Gen Iftikhar.

India’s influence in Afghanistan will not remain the same, the DG ISPR said.

He said India is the “biggest spoiler” in the efforts for peace in Afghanistan.