LPG prices see another hike

The Chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has ordered a crackdown on inflated LPG dealers after the price was hiked for the third time in a week.

On Saturday, Ogra issued a circular to all chief secretaries ordering them to take harsh action against anyone selling LPG for less than the legal price.

According to an Ogra spokesperson, the Ogra chairman has addressed a letter to all four chief secretaries, including the chief secretaries of Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Ogra fixed the price of LPG at Rs160.13 per kilogramme, according to the spokesman.

However, market sources claim that LPG is only available at inflated prices, and that the price graph is rising, with the present price reaching Rs170 per kilogramme despite the lack of Ogra certification.