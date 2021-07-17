Robert Downey Jr. books his first role since Avengers

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. has signed up for his first role since playing the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor is set to co-star in the HBO drama series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer”.

Director Park Chan-wook will not only be the co-showrunner along with Don McKellar, but he will also helm the series.

“The novel is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. A worldwide search is underway for the lead role and the rest of the predominantly Vietnamese ensemble.”

Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, and Amanda Burrell will executive produce for Team Downey along with Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, Niv Fichman through Rhombus Media as will Kim Ly. The series is co-produced by HBO, A24 and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.