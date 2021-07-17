Pakistan thrash West Indies by four wickets in 4th ODI

ISLAMABAD: Omaima Sohail’s half-century and four-wicket hauls by pacer Fatima Sana and left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu scripted Pakistan Women’s victory over West Indies Women by four wickets in the fourth One-day International at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in St Johns on Thursday. Pakistan overhauled 211-run target with nine balls spare with Omaima, who posted her second half-century of the series, top-scoring with 61 off 89. The right-handed middle-order batter smashed four fours and led her side’s recovery after they were two down for 44 with Muneeba Ali (19 off 22) and captain Javeria Khan (run-a-ball 10) back in the hut in the 10th over. Omaima added 81 runs for the third wicket with opener Sidra Amin, who came into the national side after scoring a sparkling 108 not out for Pakistan Women ‘A’ on Tuesday which helped the side to an 80-run win.

Sidra scored 41 off 87 before she was dismissed in the 29th over off Shakera Selman’s bowling, who also accounted for Javeria. Pakistan were taken over the line by Nida Dar (29 off 34, three fours) and Fatima (two off eight) as the two added 14 runs for the seventh wicket. For West Indies, Selman and Hayley Matthews picked two wickets apiece. Earlier, Fatima, the 19-year-old pacer, recorded her career-best figures after her captain elected to bowl after winning the toss. The start of play was delayed by 45 minutes due to damp pitch. Fatima made the most of the condition and played a key role in providing her side a profound start with the dismissals of openers Matthews (one off six) and Deandra Dottin (19 off 21) inside 7.1 overs. She returned in the death overs and picked up two more wickets helping Pakistan to skittle West Indies out with two balls remaining.

It was Nashra’s two wickets in three balls in the 40th over which brought Pakistan back in the contest as the left-arm orthodox broke 142-run stand between West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, who missed half-century by a run, and Kyshona Knight (88 off 140, eight fours and a six) with the wicket of the former. She sent Britney Cooper back without giving her an opportunity to open her account and then accounted for Chinelle Henry (nine off 17) and Anisa Mohammed (five off eight). Pacer Diana Baig was the other bowler to pick a wicket when she trapped Knight in front of stumps in the 43rd over. The fifth ODI – the final match of the Pakistan women’s tour of the West Indies – will be staged at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Sunday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by four wickets

West Indies Women 210 all out, 49.4 overs (Kyshona Knight 88, Stafanie Taylor 49; Fatima Sana 4-30, Nashra Sandhu 4-49) VS Pakistan Women 211-6, 48.3 overs (Omaima Sohail 61, Sidra Amin 41, Nida Dar 29 not out; Shakera Selman 2-37, Hayley Matthews 2-46)

Player of the match – Fatima Sana (Pakistan).