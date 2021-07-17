Charlo faces Castano for undisputed super welterweight title

WASHINGTON: Triple world champion Jermell Charlo fights for an undisputed global super welterweight crown on Saturday when he faces Argentina’s Brian Castano at San Antonio, Texas. The showdown of 31-year-old fighters marks the first time all four major 154-pound crowns ––– Charlo’s WBA, WBC and IBF titles and Castano’s WBO belt ––– will be at stake in the same bout. “My experience inside and outside of the ring has all led up to this,” Charlo said. “Now is the time for me to put it all on the line.” Charlo, 34-1 with 18 knockouts, won his WBC crown over fellow American Tony Harrison in December 2019 ––– avenging his only career defeat ––– and took the others last September with an eighth-round knockout of Dominican Jeison Rosario. “This is huge. It’s a legacy fight for me and I’m ready for it,” Charlo said. “This is a major fight because it’s history for me… The belts and the money are not on my mind. What’s on my mind is the legacy.”

Castano, 17-0 with one drawn and 12 knockouts, defeated Brazil’s Patrick Teixeira by unanimous decision last February to claim the WBO crown. “This is the fight of my life,” Castano said. “I’m out for glory. I want to be the first in history to be undisputed champion at 154 pounds in the four-belt era. This will be the hardest fight of my career.” Charlo, whose twin brother Jermall is the unbeaten WBC middleweight champion, says he is in peak condition after training camp. “Castano is a great fighter who puts on a lot of pressure, but I know my abilities and I know my power,” Charlo said. “I’m in my prime. You’re going to see a more developed Jermell Charlo. I guarantee you’re going to see a top pound-for-pound fighter.” Castano said Charlo has never faced anyone with his style and variety of ways to attack. “I’m the type of fighter that is always going after you. I’m always there to pressure you,” Castano said. “I will leave my heart in the ring.”