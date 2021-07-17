Indus Motor bags multiple awards

Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been honoured by The Professionals Network (TPN), Pakistan,for its exceptional contribution to the Global Goals, bagging awards in four categories at the 7th International Environment, Health and Safety Summit and Awards 2021. The awards were presented by the chief guest,DG Rangers-Sindh, Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, to the Company’s CFO,Mr Mohammad’ Ibadullahand Manager-Safety, Health and Environment, Mr Faisal Meghani. The award ceremony hosted by TPN was attended by notables from the corporate sector, government organizations, NGOs, academia and media.

A total of sixty-nine companies competed insixteen award categories, thirty-nine of which won the coveted awards.A few of these wonmultiple awards, including IMC which obtained the highest number, leadingin categories for“Health & Safety Environment Performance”, “Natural Resources Conservation”, “Water Treatment” and “Support for Health Care Organizations”.

Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, sharing his thoughts on the occasion, said “I will start by thanking The Professionals Network’smanagement for providing corporates this excellent opportunity to not just showcase their CSR initiatives but also acknowledge their efforts. It is an honour and we are very humbled to be conferred with these prestigious awards. He added, “Being at the very forefront of the automobile industry in Pakistan, it is incumbent upon us thatwe demonstrate responsible corporate conduct and our CSR program ‘Concern Beyond Cars’ is a testament towards that commitment.One such very recent example has been the COVID-19 vaccination for 100% of our employees.”