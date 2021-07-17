Asim Bajwa hails agreement for mobile phones manufacturing in Pakistan

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday said numerous Chinese mobile phone manufacturing companies would set up their plants in Pakistan that would boost the country’s exports besides generating more jobs.

Hailing the agreement signed between Samsung with Lucky Group to produce Samsung Mobile Phones in Pakistan, the Chairman said the facility would help expand the manufacturing base in the country.

“This landmark development coupled with a number of upcoming Chinese Mobile phone manufacturing facilities in Pakistan will expand our manufacturing base, help boost exports and create more jobs,” he said in his tweet.

According to the agreement, the production facility of mobile phones would be operational by Dec 2021.

The Lucky Motor Corporation Limited, a subsidiary of lucky cement limited, which is currently engaged in the business of manufacturing, assembly, marketing, distribution and sales of Kia and peugeot branded vehicles, parts and accessories thereof, in Pakistan, has recently entered into an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co. for producing Samsung branded Mobile Devices in Pakistan.

In pursuance of the transaction, LMC has also initiated the process o seeking necessary regulatory approvals to carry on the said business and in this endeavor, has filed an application with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for securing the license.

The production facility for producing Samsung Mobile Devices will be located at LMC’s existing plant facility producing vehicles at Bin Qasim Industrial Park, Special Economic Zone, Port Qasim- Karachi.

The production facility is anticipated to be completed by end of December 2021.